AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the March 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 550,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXGN. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of AxoGen

In other news, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell sold 5,000 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,937.98. The trade was a 4.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Erick Wayne Devinney sold 15,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $264,442.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,810,835. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXGN. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 166.0% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 954,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,729,000 after acquiring an additional 595,579 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AxoGen by 2,912.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 530,775 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AxoGen by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 4,506,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,272,000 after purchasing an additional 416,499 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AxoGen during the 4th quarter worth about $4,943,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in AxoGen during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,552,000. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AxoGen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN opened at $15.18 on Tuesday. AxoGen has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.14. The company has a market capitalization of $673.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.44 and a beta of 1.00.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

See Also

