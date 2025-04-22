Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Short Interest Update

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,400,000 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the March 15th total of 37,010,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. This represents a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.0% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 67,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 57,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 147,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 50,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $48.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.11%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

