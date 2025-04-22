Silverarc Capital Management LLC Acquires 21,274 Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,274 shares during the quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 13,246.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.80. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $21.26. The company has a market capitalization of $405.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.10). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 226.57%. The business had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 million. Research analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

Get Our Latest Report on EYPT

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.