Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Shares Acquired by Silverarc Capital Management LLC

Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Free Report) by 52.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 734,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251,659 shares during the quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned about 0.96% of Trevi Therapeutics worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 220.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 69,167 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,264,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 117,418 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 22,145 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 180.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 61,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 24,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

TRVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Trevi Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trevi Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

In other Trevi Therapeutics news, insider Farrell Simon sold 81,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $548,862.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,075. This trade represents a 51.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Good sold 5,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $34,630.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,599.54. The trade was a 2.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trevi Therapeutics stock opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $582.03 million, a PE ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 0.41. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $7.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.20.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

