Khrom Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Ingram Micro Holding Corp. (NYSE:INGM)

Khrom Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingram Micro Holding Corp. (NYSE:INGM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 968,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,773,000. Ingram Micro comprises about 2.1% of Khrom Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Khrom Capital Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Ingram Micro as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INGM. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Ingram Micro in the fourth quarter worth about $68,295,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingram Micro in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,532,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Ingram Micro during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,793,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingram Micro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,268,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Ingram Micro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,969,000.

Ingram Micro Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE INGM opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. Ingram Micro Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Ingram Micro ( NYSE:INGM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Ingram Micro Holding Corp. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Ingram Micro announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ingram Micro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on INGM. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Ingram Micro from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ingram Micro from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ingram Micro from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Ingram Micro from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ingram Micro from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.21.

Ingram Micro Profile

Ingram Micro is a leading solutions provider by revenue for the global information technology (“IT”) ecosystem helping power the world’s leading technology brands. With our vast infrastructure and focus on client and endpoint solutions (formerly referred to as commercial & consumer, as described elsewhere in this prospectus), advanced solutions offerings and cloud-based solutions, we enable our business partners to scale and operate more efficiently in the markets they serve.

