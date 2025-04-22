12,169 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Acquired by Quantessence Capital LLC

Quantessence Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,000. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.2% of Quantessence Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock opened at $166.21 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $120.05 and a one year high of $251.88. The company has a market capitalization of $781.51 billion, a PE ratio of 135.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.46%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,300. This trade represents a 3.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. This trade represents a 5.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 719,776 shares of company stock worth $131,065,542. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.28.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

