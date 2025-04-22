100,000 Shares in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Acquired by Silverarc Capital Management LLC

Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

VRDN opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 18.55 and a quick ratio of 18.55. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average is $18.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.24. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.12% and a negative net margin of 85,127.16%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.70.

View Our Latest Report on VRDN

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.