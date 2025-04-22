Quantessence Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Quantessence Capital LLC bought a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 44,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in Moderna by 295.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 286.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partners cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Moderna from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays cut shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.70.

Moderna Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $170.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.25.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

