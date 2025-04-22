Khrom Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,077 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Khrom Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 440,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Kemper makes up approximately 3.3% of Khrom Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Khrom Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $29,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 212.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 93,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 32,523 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kemper by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Kemper by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 29,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 34,966.7% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 157,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 157,350 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kemper Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $55.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.05. Kemper Co. has a 52-week low of $53.57 and a 52-week high of $73.01.

Kemper Increases Dividend

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.40. Kemper had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 14.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMPR has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kemper from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Kemper from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.60.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

