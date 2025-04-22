Quantessence Capital LLC Makes New $1.94 Million Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Quantessence Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of C. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Citigroup by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on C. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Citigroup from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 30th. Barclays raised Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (down from $83.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.61.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:C opened at $62.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $118.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $84.74.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.34 billion. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.39%.

Citigroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 15,125 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $1,225,276.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,277.80. The trade was a 12.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Anand Selvakesari sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $2,433,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 229,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,586,498. This trade represents a 11.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,590 shares of company stock worth $8,523,149. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

