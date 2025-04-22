Quantessence Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Quantessence Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CALM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 6,005.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $3,296,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 42,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cal-Maine Foods

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, insider Adolphus B. Baker sold 140,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $12,708,099.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,319,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,504,480.40. This represents a 9.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

NASDAQ CALM opened at $90.17 on Tuesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.15 and a 12 month high of $116.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.83.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The basic materials company reported $10.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by $4.59. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.76 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CALM. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

