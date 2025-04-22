Silverarc Capital Management LLC Takes $1.60 Million Position in KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 231,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned 3.79% of KALA BIO as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KALA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KALA BIO by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,526 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KALA BIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Finally, SR One Capital Management LP increased its holdings in KALA BIO by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. SR One Capital Management LP now owns 598,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after buying an additional 155,279 shares during the last quarter. 24.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KALA BIO stock opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -1.71. KALA BIO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

KALA BIO ( NASDAQ:KALA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.28) by $0.54. On average, equities research analysts predict that KALA BIO, Inc. will post -10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of KALA BIO in a report on Friday, April 4th.

KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe eye diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects.

