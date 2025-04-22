Khrom Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 365,386 Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC)

Khrom Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 365,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,000. Sotera Health makes up about 0.6% of Khrom Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 19.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,026,000 after buying an additional 447,186 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Sotera Health by 169.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 473,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 298,085 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Sotera Health by 4,094.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 186,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 181,922 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 271.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 26,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Sotera Health Stock Performance

Shares of SHC stock opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.26. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $17.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 1.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sotera Health

About Sotera Health

(Free Report)

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.