Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 58,721 Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) by 183.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,721 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.68% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 494.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 269.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 137,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,350,000 after purchasing an additional 100,633 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 307.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 56,109 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Down 9.6 %

Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.26. The company has a market capitalization of $451.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.04. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $48.23.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Increases Dividend

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $150.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.53 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 38.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Build-A-Bear Workshop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

