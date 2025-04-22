222,713 Shares in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Bought by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 222,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,951,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,604,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892,411 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,243,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,015,000 after buying an additional 2,450,632 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,115,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,005,000 after buying an additional 342,413 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,146,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,820,000 after buying an additional 64,072 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,054,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,184,000 after acquiring an additional 15,455 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.96.

OUTFRONT Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $493.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

