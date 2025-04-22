Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 4,896 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AZZ were worth $5,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 882,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,279,000 after acquiring an additional 142,215 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ during the fourth quarter valued at $7,798,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AZZ in the fourth quarter worth about $7,002,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AZZ by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,210,000 after buying an additional 68,131 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in AZZ during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,052,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE AZZ opened at $77.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 52.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. AZZ Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.59 and a 12-month high of $99.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.35.

AZZ Announces Dividend

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $351.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.78 million. AZZ had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 16.99%. As a group, analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. AZZ’s payout ratio is 45.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AZZ. Noble Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AZZ in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on AZZ from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Sidoti raised AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Roth Capital upgraded AZZ to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on AZZ in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.71.

AZZ Profile

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

