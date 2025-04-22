Research Analysts Offer Predictions for RF Q2 Earnings

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Regions Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter anticipates that the bank will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Regions Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share.

RF has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

Regions Financial stock opened at $19.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.54. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $27.96.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,183,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $686,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,647 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,028,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,284,000 after acquiring an additional 403,283 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Regions Financial by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,053,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,645 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,468,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,954 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,103,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $48,714.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,353.48. This represents a 15.15 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,343 shares of company stock worth $74,348. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.08%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

