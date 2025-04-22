Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,098 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $6,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sun Communities by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 1,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SUI opened at $121.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.52 and its 200 day moving average is $127.03. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.22 and a 12 month high of $147.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $745.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.68 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 508.11%.

A number of analysts have commented on SUI shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.70.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

