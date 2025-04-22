Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $52.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CMA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Comerica from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Stephens lowered shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Argus upgraded Comerica to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.21.

Comerica Stock Down 4.2 %

CMA stock opened at $50.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.96. Comerica has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $73.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.31 million. Comerica had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Comerica

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMA. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 6,085.0% during the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,438 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $82,419,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $64,150,000. North Reef Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 4,050,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,492,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 548.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 642,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,732,000 after purchasing an additional 543,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

