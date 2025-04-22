Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Finviz reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 25.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Torrid from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Torrid from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Torrid Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of CURV opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.96. Torrid has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $9.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.06.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Torrid had a net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Torrid will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Torrid

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CURV. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Torrid by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 437,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 222,504 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Torrid by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 13,781 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Torrid by 11.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 26,703 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Torrid by 354.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Torrid by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women’s plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

