Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Rating Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Finviz reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FTDR. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Frontdoor from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Frontdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $39.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.06 and its 200-day moving average is $51.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.19. Frontdoor has a 12-month low of $30.31 and a 12-month high of $63.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Frontdoor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,893,000 after purchasing an additional 78,134 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,410,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,785,000 after buying an additional 184,051 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its stake in Frontdoor by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,368,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,005,000 after buying an additional 331,066 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,336,000 after purchasing an additional 14,079 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Frontdoor by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,067,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,034,000 after buying an additional 122,981 shares during the period.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

