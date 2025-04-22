SRS Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 893,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,011,000. Victoria’s Secret & Co. accounts for 0.5% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. SRS Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VSCO. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:VSCO opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.26.

Insider Transactions at Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 2.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc acquired 80,328 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,903.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,255,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,304,722.66. The trade was a 0.88 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,503,973 shares of company stock valued at $26,617,312. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VSCO shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VSCO

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.