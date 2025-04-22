Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Purchased by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,051 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 825.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 317.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total transaction of $575,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,651.37. This represents a 20.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of LGND opened at $104.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 1.07. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $67.72 and a 1-year high of $129.90.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LGND. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.43.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

