Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Sold by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 139,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Agree Realty worth $9,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 230.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays raised shares of Agree Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.38.

Agree Realty Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE ADC opened at $78.73 on Tuesday. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $79.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.94.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.61. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 30.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.25. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 172.47%.

Agree Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.