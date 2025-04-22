Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.660-0.720 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.010-3.110 EPS.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $64.39 on Tuesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $58.86 and a 52 week high of $76.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $327.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.34 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.64%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ELS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

