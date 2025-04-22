ClearAlpha Technologies LP Makes New $201,000 Investment in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

ClearAlpha Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 188.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 22,092 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Anterix by 8,107.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Anterix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Anterix by 278.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Anterix during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Anterix from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Anterix Stock Performance

Shares of ATEX stock opened at $30.08 on Tuesday. Anterix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.37 and a fifty-two week high of $42.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.62. The company has a market cap of $559.10 million, a P/E ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 0.95.

About Anterix

(Free Report)

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

