Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 3,745 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the quarter. Vail Resorts comprises approximately 1.1% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $11,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,716,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,687,000 after buying an additional 25,916 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,202,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,348,000 after acquiring an additional 47,417 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 522,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,902,000 after purchasing an additional 57,484 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 464,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,050,000 after purchasing an additional 22,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 444,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,292,000 after purchasing an additional 103,033 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Trading Down 3.6 %

MTN opened at $133.46 on Tuesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.85 and a 12 month high of $206.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $160.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,960. This trade represents a 6.68 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTN shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $227.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $197.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $152.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MTN

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.