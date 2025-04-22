ClearAlpha Technologies LP Purchases New Position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

ClearAlpha Technologies LP acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HLX opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.93. The stock has a market cap of $992.52 million, a P/E ratio of 163.79 and a beta of 1.91.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $355.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.66 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 4.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

