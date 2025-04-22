ClearAlpha Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 10,207 Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

ClearAlpha Technologies LP bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 232.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OWL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Oppenheimer set a $24.00 price target on Blue Owl Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.79.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 5.2 %

NYSE OWL opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.06, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $26.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.20.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 20.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Further Reading

