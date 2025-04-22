ClearAlpha Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 98,590 Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

ClearAlpha Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 98,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 143,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 76,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, major shareholder Arturo R. Moreno purchased 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,932,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,284,557.98. This represents a 4.77 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 7,093,366 shares of company stock worth $6,805,848 over the last three months. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Clear Channel Outdoor stock opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.37. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.72.
Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.
