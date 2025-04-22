NovoCure (NVCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share and revenue of $147.57 million for the quarter.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.27). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a negative net margin of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $161.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.30 million. On average, analysts expect NovoCure to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. NovoCure has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $34.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average of $21.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NovoCure from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NovoCure presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

