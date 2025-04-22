879 Shares in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Acquired by ClearAlpha Technologies LP

ClearAlpha Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 879 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Eagle Materials by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

NYSE EXP opened at $209.60 on Tuesday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.61 and a 1 year high of $321.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.25.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.38). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 34.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 7.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Eagle Materials from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $334.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.40.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Michael R. Nicolais purchased 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $257.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,781.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,650.80. This represents a 9.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Featured Articles

