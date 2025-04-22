AVI Japan Opportunity (AJOT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.20 on May 23rd

AVI Japan Opportunity (LON:AJOT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 7th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This is a 20.0% increase from AVI Japan Opportunity’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
AVI Japan Opportunity Stock Performance
LON:AJOT opened at GBX 159.97 ($2.14) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 159.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 151.65. AVI Japan Opportunity has a fifty-two week low of GBX 120 ($1.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 167 ($2.23). The stock has a market capitalization of £218.35 million and a PE ratio of 9.07.
AVI Japan Opportunity (LON:AJOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The company reported GBX 2.21 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. AVI Japan Opportunity had a net margin of 94.99% and a return on equity of 14.58%.
About AVI Japan Opportunity
An investment trust run by Asset Value Investors (AVI), established to provide shareholders with capital growth through investing in a focussed portfolio of overcapitalised small-cap Japanese equities. AVI will leverage its three decades of experience investing in asset-backed companies to engage with company management and help to unlock value for all stakeholders.
