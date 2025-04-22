SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) to Issue Dividend of $4.00

SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 4.00 per share on Thursday, May 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th.

SWK Stock Up 4.6 %

SWK stock opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.34 million, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. SWK has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $19.06.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $12.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 million. SWK had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 5.07%.

About SWK

SWK Holdings Corporation, offers specialty finance and asset management services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. The Finance Receivables segment provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

