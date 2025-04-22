Greenhouse Funds LLLP Has $120.24 Million Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Greenhouse Funds LLLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,437,981 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 78,838 shares during the quarter. Fluor accounts for about 5.0% of Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Greenhouse Funds LLLP owned 1.42% of Fluor worth $120,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,353,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fluor in the 4th quarter worth about $12,995,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Fluor by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 19,309 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 80,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 15,622 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 111,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after buying an additional 30,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

FLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Fluor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fluor from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $40.00 price objective on Fluor and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

Shares of FLR opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $60.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 2.71, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.43.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.30). Fluor had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Equities analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

