Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JRFIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JRFIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the March 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Stock Performance

Shares of Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment stock opened at $623.98 on Tuesday. Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment has a twelve month low of $581.57 and a twelve month high of $692.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $588.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $583.58.

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Company Profile

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation (JMF) has been listed on the Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) Section on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Securities code: 8953) as Japan Retail Fund in March 2002. It was the first investment corporation in Japan to specifically target retail property assets.

