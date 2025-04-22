Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.0 days.
Kardex Price Performance
KRDXF stock opened at $236.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $294.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.43. Kardex has a twelve month low of $236.90 and a twelve month high of $339.60.
Kardex Company Profile
