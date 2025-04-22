Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.0 days.

Kardex Price Performance

KRDXF stock opened at $236.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $294.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.43. Kardex has a twelve month low of $236.90 and a twelve month high of $339.60.

Kardex Company Profile

Kardex Holding AG provides intralogistics solutions; and supplies automated storage solutions and materials handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems. The Kardex Mlog segment offers integrated material handling systems and automated high bay warehouses.

