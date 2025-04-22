Alpha Group International plc (ALPH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 14 on May 23rd

Alpha Group International plc (LON:ALPH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.19) per share on Friday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This is a 233.3% increase from Alpha Group International’s previous dividend of $4.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON ALPH opened at GBX 2,600 ($34.79) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,511.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,356.61. Alpha Group International has a 52 week low of GBX 1,975 ($26.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,830 ($37.87).

Alpha Group International (LON:ALPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 86.40 ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Alpha Group International had a return on equity of 41.96% and a net margin of 47.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Alpha Group International will post 94.7462955 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jayne-Anne Gadhia sold 11,504 shares of Alpha Group International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,521 ($33.73), for a total value of £290,015.84 ($388,084.89). Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Group International plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services.

