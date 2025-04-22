W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.83%.
Shares of WRB opened at $67.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $50.73 and a 52-week high of $76.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.48. The company has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.40.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.34%.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered W. R. Berkley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.59.
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.
