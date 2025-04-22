W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.83%.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of WRB opened at $67.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $50.73 and a 52-week high of $76.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.48. The company has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.40.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. R. Berkley

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in W. R. Berkley stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. ( NYSE:WRB Free Report ) by 75.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,737 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered W. R. Berkley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.59.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WRB

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.