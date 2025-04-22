Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) Announces Earnings Results

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Solera National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SLRK stock opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. Solera National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $10.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.65. The company has a market capitalization of $39.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.40.

Solera National Bancorp Company Profile

Solera National Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, time and demand deposits, and individual retirement accounts (IRA), as well as certificates of deposit; and real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing.

