Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) Announces Earnings Results

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Solera National Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of SLRK stock opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. Solera National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $10.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.65. The company has a market capitalization of $39.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.40.
Solera National Bancorp Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Solera National Bancorp
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Occidental Petroleum: Unpacking Its Onshore Oil & Gas Strength
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Snap-on: Buy This Must-Own Dividend Stock While It’s Down
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- AST SpaceMobile: 5 Reasons to Buy This Tiny Trailblazer Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Solera National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solera National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.