ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS) Issues Earnings Results

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $131.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

ServisFirst Bancshares Trading Down 0.4 %

SFBS opened at $69.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.87 and a 200-day moving average of $86.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.89. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52 week low of $58.43 and a 52 week high of $101.37.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SFBS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th.

Insider Activity at ServisFirst Bancshares

In related news, Director Christopher J. Mettler sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total value of $1,596,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,224.48. The trade was a 50.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Stories

