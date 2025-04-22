IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,776 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

IHT Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,776 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $210,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,452,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,739,000 after acquiring an additional 404,868 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 152,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank increased its position in Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 7,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

D opened at $52.09 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.99 and a fifty-two week high of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.52 and its 200 day moving average is $55.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.89%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

