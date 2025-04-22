Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. reduced its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,451 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 80,092 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $7,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Berkshire Bank lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 4,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. MWA Asset Management grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 19,636 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.78.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $73.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.30. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $115.32.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $1,691,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 555,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,988,047.12. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

