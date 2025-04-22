Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,638 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $145.61 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $220.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.90. The stock has a market cap of $132.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 104.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Baird R W raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total value of $19,175,930.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at $80,872,804.41. This trade represents a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

