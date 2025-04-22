TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Buys 1,077 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $9,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $240.75 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $234.11 and a 1 year high of $289.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $261.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.08. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.74.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

