BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Makes New Investment in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,788,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $950,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,654 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in United Airlines by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,885,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $571,490,000 after buying an additional 392,610 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in United Airlines by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 760,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,819,000 after buying an additional 52,317 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UAL. Barclays decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $140.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James downgraded United Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on United Airlines from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $154.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.95.

United Airlines Stock Down 1.5 %

United Airlines stock opened at $65.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.81. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $116.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.16. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

