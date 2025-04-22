IHT Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,763 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Capital LLC now owns 165,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $949,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 102.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 9,543 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $48.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.09. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.02 and a 12-month high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

