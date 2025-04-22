IHT Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

IHT Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITOT opened at $112.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.74. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $134.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

