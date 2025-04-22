Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Receives $40.27 Average PT from Brokerages

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.09.

Several brokerages have commented on TOST. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Toast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Toast from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Toast from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.

TOST stock opened at $33.12 on Tuesday. Toast has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $44.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,308.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.23.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Toast had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toast will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $81,320.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,498 shares in the company, valued at $6,360,535.74. The trade was a 1.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $25,878.39. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 209,206 shares in the company, valued at $8,290,833.78. This represents a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,770 shares of company stock worth $11,803,911 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Toast by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,474,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147,430 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Toast by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,961,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,657,000 after buying an additional 785,641 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Toast by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,853,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,165,000 after buying an additional 5,403,896 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,010,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,061,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,970,000 after acquiring an additional 195,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

