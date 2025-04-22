Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Short Interest Update

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the March 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Fuji Electric Trading Down 2.5 %

OTCMKTS FELTY opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.41. Fuji Electric has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $16.61.

About Fuji Electric

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops power semiconductors and electronics solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through Power Electronics Energy, Power Electronics Industry, Semiconductor, Power Generation, Food and Beverages Distribution, Others segments. The company also offers drivers and inverters including AC drivers, motors, and servo systems; semiconductors and photoconductors; power supply products, which includes uninterruptible power systems, solar inverters, data centers, rectifiers, and formers; sensors and measurements, such as instrumentation and radiation monitoring systems; and factory automation systems.

